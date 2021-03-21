Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clyde Calvin Hardy
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Clyde Calvin Hardy

March 19, 2021

Clyde Calvin Hardy, age 87 of Rocky Mount went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Velmer Hardy; and wives, Dorothy D. Hardy and Nancy Hardy; and brother, Curtis Leonard Hardy.

Surviving are his children, Mike and Kathy Hardy, Doug Hardy, Eddie and Katie Mullins, Tiny and Art Divers, Susan Mitchell and Kenny Ober; grandchildren, Tracie Hardy of FL, Ryan and Katie Mullins, Jeremy Mullins and Shayla, Mellissa Divers and Byron, Daphne and Jeremy Pugh, Ronnie and Kelly Mitchell, Katie Mitchell and J.D.; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond and Toni Hardy of SC; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hardy retired from the United States Postal Service with 40 years of service. He was also a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War (1952-1954). Clyde was a faithful and devoted Christian.

Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Flowers will be appreciated or please make a donation to your church in his memory. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Doug, We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Both of us worked with Clyde when we were both starting out at the Roanoke Post Office. Clyde was always a bright, charming man and so full of energy. Our condolences for you and your family's loss.
Tim and Deb Rasnick
March 22, 2021
So sorry to see that Clyde has passed my thoughts and prayers are with his family. I worked with Clyde at the Roanoke post office he had more energy than anyone there always fun to be around. May he Rest In Peace Barry Leslie Las Cruces NM
Barry Leslie
March 21, 2021
Tiny, Art, Melissa, and Daphne... I´m not sure if you´ll remember me or not, but I used to work at US Cellular in Rocky Mount years ago. I always thought a lot of you guys and I always loved visiting with Clyde when he came in. You guys were his pride and joy... he always made that obvious when you talked to him. I´m so sorry for your loss. Clyde was a great man. I miss you guys! Praying for your family!
Sherie Bobbitt-Fulcher
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results