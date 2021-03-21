Clyde Calvin HardyMarch 19, 2021Clyde Calvin Hardy, age 87 of Rocky Mount went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Velmer Hardy; and wives, Dorothy D. Hardy and Nancy Hardy; and brother, Curtis Leonard Hardy.Surviving are his children, Mike and Kathy Hardy, Doug Hardy, Eddie and Katie Mullins, Tiny and Art Divers, Susan Mitchell and Kenny Ober; grandchildren, Tracie Hardy of FL, Ryan and Katie Mullins, Jeremy Mullins and Shayla, Mellissa Divers and Byron, Daphne and Jeremy Pugh, Ronnie and Kelly Mitchell, Katie Mitchell and J.D.; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond and Toni Hardy of SC; numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Hardy retired from the United States Postal Service with 40 years of service. He was also a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War (1952-1954). Clyde was a faithful and devoted Christian.Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Flowers will be appreciated or please make a donation to your church in his memory. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.