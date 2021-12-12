Colby Stewart Powell
December 29, 1951 - December 8, 2021
Colby S. Powell, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
He retired from General Electric Co. Colby was a great and wonderful person. He was the best father a child could have.
He is survived by his son, Colby Powell II; grandson, Maddox Powell; brothers, Ronald Powell and Douglas Powell; sister, Lynn Hill; former wife, Deborah Powell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mack and Phyllis Kasey; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Powell Family Cemetery, Bent Mountain, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.