Colby Stewart Powell
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Colby Stewart Powell

December 29, 1951 - December 8, 2021

Colby S. Powell, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

He retired from General Electric Co. Colby was a great and wonderful person. He was the best father a child could have.

He is survived by his son, Colby Powell II; grandson, Maddox Powell; brothers, Ronald Powell and Douglas Powell; sister, Lynn Hill; former wife, Deborah Powell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mack and Phyllis Kasey; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Powell Family Cemetery, Bent Mountain, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Powell Family Cemetery
Bent Mountain, VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest heartfelt condolences to this wonderful man's family. I worked with Colby at Moore's Lumber back in the late 70's to possibly early 80's. His appearance would brighten a room. He was such a gentle mannered soul. I thought of him throughout the years and wondered how he was doing. So young and such a great loss to many people. Rest easy dear man and watch over your grieving family and friends. God Bless.
Kathy Stinnett
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I grew up with Colby and Ronnie out on Back Creek. Though Colby was younger, we both worked at GE and I spoke to him often. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this sad time. Our deepest sympathy, Donnie and Betty Grisso
Donnie Grisso
December 14, 2021
