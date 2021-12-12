My deepest heartfelt condolences to this wonderful man's family. I worked with Colby at Moore's Lumber back in the late 70's to possibly early 80's. His appearance would brighten a room. He was such a gentle mannered soul. I thought of him throughout the years and wondered how he was doing. So young and such a great loss to many people. Rest easy dear man and watch over your grieving family and friends. God Bless.

Kathy Stinnett December 15, 2021