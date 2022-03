Colby Stewart PowellDecember 29, 1951 - December 8, 2021Colby S. Powell, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.He retired from General Electric Co. Colby was a great and wonderful person. He was the best father a child could have.He is survived by his son, Colby Powell II; grandson, Maddox Powell; brothers, Ronald Powell and Douglas Powell; sister, Lynn Hill; former wife, Deborah Powell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mack and Phyllis Kasey; and several nieces and nephews.A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Powell Family Cemetery, Bent Mountain, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com