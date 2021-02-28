Cordie Marion OliverDecember 12, 1929 - February 26, 2021Cordie Marion Oliver, age 91, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born on December 12, 1929 to the late Homer and Myrtle Meeks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Oliver; a son Ricky Oliver and all of her brothers and sisters. Cordie was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She worked as a seamstress for many companies over the years, including Virginia Apparel.Surviving are sons, Nelson Oliver, Jeff Oliver (Patricia); grandsons, Nelson Oliver Jr. and Joshua Oliver; numerous other family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 3464 Mt. Carmel Rd., Rocky Mount 24151. Funeral services will be conducted from Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Town Chapel) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.