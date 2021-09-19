Dr. Coreen Mett
September 16, 2021
Dr. Coreen Mett, 73, of Christiansburg, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, after a courageous 5 year battle with leiomyosarcoma.
A math professor for more than 30 years, teaching was Coreen's passion. After graduate school at Michigan State, she taught first at Virginia Tech then Radford University. Coreen traveled widely and loved to hike, read, play bridge, cheer for the Hokies, play and watch sports. She treasured time with family in Vero Beach and Hilton Head. She also enjoyed vacationing in Venice, Florida playing golf and biking with friends. Wherever she was, Coreen loved ice cream, naps, and spreadsheets. She was known as the queen of games though she was never allowed to keep score. Her wicked sense of humor was enjoyed by family and friends.
Coreen grew up in Minnesota farm country and love of the land was always in her blood. She was an avid gardener and she and Pat had a very large vegetable garden for many years. After retiring, Coreen devoted time to the Montgomery County Christmas Store, the AARP Tax-Aide program, and the AARP Local Chapter.
Coreen was pre-deceased by her parents, Margaret (Burkholder) and Morris Heikens Mett; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marion and Vicky Ballard. She is survived by her spouse, Pat Ballard; sister, Marcia; and brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Judy. Coreen's Minnesota family includes her niece, Chelsey (Patrick) Ness and children, Everett, Oscar, Elwynne, and Blythe; her nephew, Anton (Melissa) Mett and children, Amelia, Augusta, Ashland, and Aurora; special uncle, Franklin Mett and the Mett and Skelton cousins.
Surviving her in Virginia are sister-in-law, Jackie Ballard; nephew Brian (Sarah) Ballard and children Jacob (Carley), Carson and Grace; niece, Amy (Randy) Smith and children Hunter and Chase. Coreen also leaves loving friends, Irene Peterson and Molly McClintock, Joyce Graham, Debbie Cook and Mary Leigh Wolfe, and Warren and Judy Self.
Following her wishes, Coreen was cremated and will not have a funeral service. You are welcome to stop by and visit Pat anytime.
Special thanks to Carilion Clinic Hospice for their wonderful care, especially Nurse Beverly who was with Coreen during her journey. Donations in Coreen's memory may be made to the Montgomery County Christmas Store, PO Box 6154, Christiansburg, VA 24068, Carilion Clinic Hospice, 701 Randolph St., Radford, VA 24141, or your favorite charity
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.