Courtney Leigh Barbour
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Courtney Leigh Barbour

December 1, 2021

Courtney L. Barbour, 41, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at home in Copper Hill, Va.

She grew up in Richmond, graduated from Virginia Tech and earned her master's degree in Library Information Studies from the University of Alabama. Courtney was an extraordinarily kind person who cared passionately for those less fortunate, and was beloved by family, friends, and readers of her zines. She was brilliant and funny, and we will all miss her sweet smile and wonderful laugh.

She is survived by her parents, David and Cathy Barbour; her brother, Andrew; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the home of Ashley and Joshua Austin at 5107 Dairyland Road, Hillsborough, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Compass Center for Women and Families at www.compassctr.org or at 210 Henderson Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Your gift will help to provide emergency shelter for women and children. As a Chapel Hill resident for many years, Courtney considered it her home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
home of Ashley and Joshua Austin
5107 Dairyland Road, Hillsborough, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
No words could ever capture our heartbreak, or our feeling of emptiness at the absence of our daughter. She was our bright and shining star. Although the memories and experiences we shared will live on forever, they cannot replace her daily presence in our lives. She was the most intelligent and thoughtful person we have ever known, and her empathy and her passion for people less fortunate that she were unmatched. As far as we're concerned, the world has lost a bright and guiding light which reached so many more people than she ever knew. Courtney, we love you so much and our hearts are broken. We hope some day that we will see you again, L'il Hon.
David Barbour
Family
January 24, 2022
Your loss of Courtney breaks my heart! I just cannot express the level of my sympathies. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you! My memories of Courtney are of that sweet little girl who lived just up the street!
Karen Taylor
Friend
January 9, 2022
You are in our thoughts and prayers
Cathy and Tim Thick
Family
January 9, 2022
