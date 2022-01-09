No words could ever capture our heartbreak, or our feeling of emptiness at the absence of our daughter. She was our bright and shining star. Although the memories and experiences we shared will live on forever, they cannot replace her daily presence in our lives. She was the most intelligent and thoughtful person we have ever known, and her empathy and her passion for people less fortunate that she were unmatched. As far as we're concerned, the world has lost a bright and guiding light which reached so many more people than she ever knew. Courtney, we love you so much and our hearts are broken. We hope some day that we will see you again, L'il Hon.

David Barbour Family January 24, 2022