Cressinda "Joy" Whitlow
April 15, 1979 - December 4, 2020
Cressinda "Joy" Whitlow, 41, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. Joy was born April 15, 1979 and lived in Christiansburg most of her life, also residing in Wytheville and Floyd County most recently. Joy was a 1997 graduate of Christiansburg High School.
Joy was traditional in the fact that she never missed a birthday or holiday with a hand written card. She was selfless and generous in giving of her time to anyone in need. Joy was the name she went by, as well as what she brought to others. She was an old soul and had the most unique personality. She was a loving, caring person with a heart of gold. Joy had the ability to love and didn't know any other way to love, but unconditionally. She was passionate about flowers, butterflies, and animals.
She was a brilliant writer and crafter, writing poems and creating beautiful crafts for the family. She reused everything and was connected to the earth. Joy saw the beauty and potential in everything and could take something someone else discarded to create a unique piece of art, craft, or functional piece of furniture. The beauty she saw in everything was a reflection of her own beauty. She was one of God's rare and special designs.
Joy is survived by her lifetime love, Jeremy Jones; mother, Mona Chandler, special dad, Johnny Simmons; sisters, Sherry Hollandsworth and Samantha Meadows; brothers, Randy Whitlow and Kevin Whitlow, special uncle, George Pritchard; a very special aunt and uncle in W.Va., John and Peggy Gordon; "Momma T", Teresa McCoy; an extraordinary "grandma", Charlotte Matusevich; precious great-niece, Claire along with many other loved nieces, nephews, and cousins; lifelong friend, Deanna Linkous; special friend, Melinda Huff, and her cats, Charlie and Midge.
Joy was preceded in death by birth mother, Lesa Whitlow Faller; stepfather, Fred Chandler; sister, Amber Whitlow; and grandfather, George Whitlow (PawPaw).
A memorial service will be held for friends and family on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fredeking Funeral Service, 2565 Goodwins Chapel Rd, Princeton W.Va. Inurnment will follow in New Zion Cemetery. Service Officiated by the Rev. T. Michael Bond and the Rev, Wayne Linkous. Joy LOVED flowers (but not to waste them or let them die), so in lieu of many fresh cut flowers, the family suggests you plant a tree or rose for Joy or contribute to the education of her dear nephews Edan Cupp and Eli Meadows (contact Sherry Hollandsworth at [email protected]
) or donate to the following; Human Society or Blue Ridge Land Conservancy (https://www.blueridgelandconservancy.org/donate.html
) in her name.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.