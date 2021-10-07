Crystal Dawn Wilkinson
July 7, 1964 - September 29, 2021
My name is Crystal Collins Wilkinson, and I died of Aids on September 29, 2021, at the age of 57.
I decided to write my own obituary instead of having my family try to do it. Nor did I want them sitting around and writing down all my accomplishments. The truth is I just tried to do my best at what I did. Sometimes I was successful and other times I failed, but I tried. I was a nurse for 25 years and loved taking care of people. I didn't always say or do the right thing and at the end of your life, these are the things you regret. My life was not perfect, I got bruised and battered along the way. There are all several periods in my life that would erase but for the most part, I enjoyed life. Some periods were harder than others, but I gained knowledge from every bad patch, and I couldn't do any better than that. Some people might think me writing my own obituary is morbid, but I get to say thank you to the people in my life. I was blessed beyond measure by knowing all of you.
Please don't be sad for I have gone to a beautiful new home. Take care of each other, live, laugh, and love.
I send special blessings to my husband, Brian; my mother, Jo Ellen McDaniel; brother, Shannon McDaniel; and my son, Zachary Downs. Please watch over my grandbabies, Dakoda, Mariah, and Karliegh. May they grow up strong and goodhearted. A special thank you to all of my aunts and uncles who raised me and all my cousins for the childhood memories.
A celebration of my life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. My family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bennett Dixon AKA Padre will be officiating.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a memory with my friends and family you can do so by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 ROANOKE BOULEVARD
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2021.