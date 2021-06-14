Curtis Lorenzo Dawson
June 12, 2021
Curtis Lorenzo Dawson, 57, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Dawson; step-father, Robert Brown; sister, Sharon Dawson Bonds; brothers, Leo, Sterling, Clifford, and Rodney.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Dawson; mother, Genevieve Brown; brothers, Stafford, Franklin, and Timothy; numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Spring Silvey; and numerous cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow Jackson Baptist Church Cemetery.
