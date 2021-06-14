Menu
Curtis Lorenzo Dawson
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Curtis Lorenzo Dawson

June 12, 2021

Curtis Lorenzo Dawson, 57, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Dawson; step-father, Robert Brown; sister, Sharon Dawson Bonds; brothers, Leo, Sterling, Clifford, and Rodney.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Dawson; mother, Genevieve Brown; brothers, Stafford, Franklin, and Timothy; numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Spring Silvey; and numerous cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow Jackson Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gone but never forgotten. Uncle Curtis will will always be in our hearts and memories.
Surfreda Dawson-Lam
March 19, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
lenore davis
June 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are praying for You Aunt Genevieve and the Dawson family. Love you.
Elder and Mrs Randall Jackson Buchanan Cogic
June 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss Tim. Prayers for you and your family.
Sandra Scull
June 17, 2021
rest easy fam
taylor jones
June 15, 2021
To the Dawson Family, you all have the Jackson family deepest sympathy, May he Rest in Peace. [email protected] Noma and Kenny Knopp
Noma Knopp
June 14, 2021
