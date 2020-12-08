Curtis Jackson LovernCurtis Jackson Lovern, 86, of Christiansburg, died on December 4, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Jessie Lovern; son, Curtis Wayne Lovern; daughter, Teresa Ann Harris; twin sister, Annie Ashworth; and brother-in-law, Charles Ashworth.Curtis is survived by his wife of 68 years, Magdalene Lovern; son, Darrell and wife, Lee; son-in-law, Gary Harris; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chandler Jones officiating.