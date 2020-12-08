Menu
Curtis Jackson Lovern
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Curtis Jackson Lovern

Curtis Jackson Lovern, 86, of Christiansburg, died on December 4, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Jessie Lovern; son, Curtis Wayne Lovern; daughter, Teresa Ann Harris; twin sister, Annie Ashworth; and brother-in-law, Charles Ashworth.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 68 years, Magdalene Lovern; son, Darrell and wife, Lee; son-in-law, Gary Harris; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chandler Jones officiating.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
VA
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Maggie and family May God wrap His loving arms of comfort around you all Lots of Love and Prayers
Jean Shepherd
December 8, 2020
Our thoughts are with you at this sad time.
Harold and Ruth Ashworth
December 8, 2020
