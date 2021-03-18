Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curtis Wayne Taliaferro
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Curtis Wayne Taliaferro

January 2, 1940 - March 10, 2021

Curtis Wayne Taliaferro Sr., of Salem, Va., known as Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the age of 81. Wayne was born on Tuesday, January 2, 1940, to the late Cheatwood and Juanita Taliaferro at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The majority of his life was lived in the Salem/Roanoke Valley area. Wayne graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and was most proud of his accomplishments as part of Coach Raymond Bussard's championship track teams. Wayne was an avid runner throughout his life. He was a member of the Virginia National Guard. He loved dogs, was a vocal Virginia Tech fan.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances Taliaferro; sons, Curtis Taliaferro Jr., and wife, Linda, their daughters, Megan and Katlyn, and David Taliaferro and wife, Lori and their daughter, Taylor; and his brother, Andy Taliaferro.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathy to all the family. I had the pleasure of being on the State Championship Track Team with Wayne in 1959 at Andrew Lewis High School. I have a picture of the team on my computer desk. Mac & Bobs in Salem has had a copy on their wall for years. Wayne was a great athlete and a fine youngman. Wish I had known him in later years!
Clark Vandergrift
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results