Curtis Wayne Taliaferro
January 2, 1940 - March 10, 2021
Curtis Wayne Taliaferro Sr., of Salem, Va., known as Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the age of 81. Wayne was born on Tuesday, January 2, 1940, to the late Cheatwood and Juanita Taliaferro at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The majority of his life was lived in the Salem/Roanoke Valley area. Wayne graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and was most proud of his accomplishments as part of Coach Raymond Bussard's championship track teams. Wayne was an avid runner throughout his life. He was a member of the Virginia National Guard. He loved dogs, was a vocal Virginia Tech fan.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances Taliaferro; sons, Curtis Taliaferro Jr., and wife, Linda, their daughters, Megan and Katlyn, and David Taliaferro and wife, Lori and their daughter, Taylor; and his brother, Andy Taliaferro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 18, 2021.