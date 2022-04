Curtis was one of the kindest people I've ever known and I was so sad to hear this news. He was always so encouraging, loved the Lord and had the best outlook on life. During the time I was able to work with Ms Rita, it was obvious how much he loved and cared for her. It was such a joy to have known them and I miss them both. Sending you all love and prayers.

April from Physical Therapy September 25, 2021