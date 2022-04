Cynthia Joy LambertApril 10, 2022Cynthia Joy Lambert, 75 of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may visit at Serenity on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 2 until 5 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.