Cynthia Lorrene JohnsonJanuary 30, 1933 - November 17, 2020Cynthia L. Johnson 87, known to everyone as "Eenie", of Salem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born January 30, 1933 in Tazewell County. She was the daughter of the late Thomas F. Cochran and Barbara Pruett Cochran. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Ralph Johnson and one brother, Walter F. Cochran.She is survived by her daughter, Donna Gail Huffman and her fiancé , Billy Pritchett of Salem; grandson, Curtis A. Kelley of Leesville, La.; granddaughter, Donna Michelle Kelley of Roanoke; great-granddaughters, Kaylen and Chelsa Kelley; great-grandson, Curtis Ralph Kelley; and a special young man, Zac Racel of Nashville, Tenn. that Eenie nurtured as her grandson since he was born; sister, Ruth C. Christian of Bluefield, Va.; several nieces and nephews and a special friend of over 38 years, Amy Racel. Eenie was a member of Beacon Baptist Church in Salem.Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Lawn Cemetery pastor Dr. Don Woodard officiating. Entrusted to: