Cynthia Jean Rutrough SowersJanuary 8, 1942 - March 27, 2021"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." Proverbs 31:10, 28Cynthia Jean Rutrough Sowers went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021.A lifelong resident of Christiansburg, Cynthia was born on January 8, 1942, at Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Maurice and Anita Rutrough.She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 63 years, Harvey B. Sowers Jr. Left to cherish their mother's memory are her children, Bennett Sowers III of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. and wife, Christie, Teresa Dickerson of Blacksburg, Va. and husband, Codie, and Rosemary Kesling of Radford, Va. and husband, Robert. Remembering their grandmother are Phillip and Blake Hanbury of Blacksburg, Laura and Cory Roberts of Christiansburg, Adrienne Sowers of Roanoke, Jordan Sowers and Keith Kesling, both of Radford, and Cameron Sowers and Taylor Sowers, both of Narrows. Remembering their great-grandmother are Logan Roberts, Emily Roberts, Hayden Offnick, and Regan Hanbury.Left to cherish their sister's memory are her brothers, Maurice Rutrough and wife, Karen and Donald Rutrough, all of Colorado.Cynthia will be sadly missed by her church family at Northside Presbyterian Church where she was a beloved member. She will also be missed by the many Christiansburg children for which she cared. Opening her home and her heart, she devoted her life to providing loving childcare for many years. Cynthia's friends and neighbors will feel the loss of her kind heart and ready smile.Funeral Services will be private for the family, but will livestream on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from the Horne Funeral Home Chapel.