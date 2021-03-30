Menu
Cynthia Jean Sowers
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Cynthia Jean Rutrough Sowers

January 8, 1942 - March 27, 2021

"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." Proverbs 31:10, 28

Cynthia Jean Rutrough Sowers went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

A lifelong resident of Christiansburg, Cynthia was born on January 8, 1942, at Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Maurice and Anita Rutrough.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 63 years, Harvey B. Sowers Jr. Left to cherish their mother's memory are her children, Bennett Sowers III of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. and wife, Christie, Teresa Dickerson of Blacksburg, Va. and husband, Codie, and Rosemary Kesling of Radford, Va. and husband, Robert. Remembering their grandmother are Phillip and Blake Hanbury of Blacksburg, Laura and Cory Roberts of Christiansburg, Adrienne Sowers of Roanoke, Jordan Sowers and Keith Kesling, both of Radford, and Cameron Sowers and Taylor Sowers, both of Narrows. Remembering their great-grandmother are Logan Roberts, Emily Roberts, Hayden Offnick, and Regan Hanbury.

Left to cherish their sister's memory are her brothers, Maurice Rutrough and wife, Karen and Donald Rutrough, all of Colorado.

Cynthia will be sadly missed by her church family at Northside Presbyterian Church where she was a beloved member. She will also be missed by the many Christiansburg children for which she cared. Opening her home and her heart, she devoted her life to providing loving childcare for many years. Cynthia's friends and neighbors will feel the loss of her kind heart and ready smile.

Funeral Services will be private for the family, but will livestream on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from the Horne Funeral Home Chapel.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
livestream on Facebook
VA
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Cynthia. She always had a laugh and a smile on her face. She kept both of our children and did a wonderful job. Cynthia, you will be missed by so many. Sending our love and thoughts to Harvey and family.
Kitty and Mike Byrd
April 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your family. Cynthia was a very kind lady and a wonderful care giver. I also stayed with your family while my parents worked. Harvey you will be in my prayers!
Amy Young Price
March 31, 2021
My heart is broken. Cynthi was more than just a care giver, she was a 2nd mother to so many of us and she was a rock in my life. She cared for me from the age of 6 weeks until I was too old to need a sitter. And I cannot express how deeply saddened my Dad and I are. Your family is our family and we love you with all that we have. Going down Maple Drive past your home to get to mine just won't be the same. Thank you, Cynthia, for loving me so. With sympathy that is boundless and prayers to the precious family.
Debi Haynes Hamilton and David Haynes
March 30, 2021
