D.C. "Sam" HurstApril 15, 2022D.C. "Sam" Hurst passed away peacefully at his home in Shawsville, Va., on Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born at Bottom Creek, Va., to the late Clytie Ora Hurst and Jake W. Hurst.He was also preceded in death by his five sisters, two brothers, and two grandchildren. Sam is survived by his wife of 68 years, Roberta Hurst; daughters, Donna Sue Hurst and Patricia Hurst Forren (Glen); son, Dennie Rae Hurst (Khristi); sisters, Lillie Mae Howard (Marvin), Phyllis Agee (Ralph); as well as six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.Sam was a veteran where he served in the Korean War. He lived most of his life as a private contractor and was well known throughout the community for his hard work, kind deeds, and laid back humor. We would like to thank special friends, David Ryan and Jim Conner whose weekly visits and rides that Sam so looked forward to. Also thank you to Jamie Stogner for the loving care at any hour.Family and friends will be invited to view Sam Hurst and visit at Horne Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 12 p.m. followed by interment at Shawsville Cemetery on Alleghany Spring Road.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shawsville Congregational Holiness Church.