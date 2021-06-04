Daisy Helen Ertman
May 27, 2021
Daisy Helen Ertman, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to join God on Thursday, May 27, 2021, after complications due to COVID-19.
Born in Roanoke, Helen was the eldest of the late Wallace Samuel and Anna Mae (Jacobs) Simmons. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lee; and brother, Laury.
Helen is survived by her brother, Richard; her former husband, Earl; their sons, Elliott and Kreg; her granddaughter, Angel; and her great-grandchildren, Brielle and Alexander.
She graduated from Averett College in 1953, William and Mary in 1955, and the University of Southern Mississippi in 1965 with degrees in Voice, Music Education, and a master's in Education respectively. Helen retired in 2007 after 23 years at TAP Head Start where she was a Home-Based Coordinator. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Ave., Roanoke.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train, donate.smiletrain.org
, as Helen had a deep concern for children and their welfare. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 4, 2021.