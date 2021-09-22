Menu
Dale Frances Beaty
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Dale Frances Beaty

April 19, 1936 - September 17, 2021

Dale Frances Beaty, age 85, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Salem, Va.

She was born on Sunday, April 19, 1936, in Olene, N.Y., to the late Dale Franklin and Mavis Clare Weikart Beaty. Dale lived all her adult life in Roanoke, Va. After graduating high school, she became employed by AEP and worked there until her retirement.

She is survived by many cousins and was loved so very much. She was a woman of faith and a devoted member of Valley Word Church. Dale was very creative in many areas of art including sewing, painting, quilting and much more.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Eddie Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
