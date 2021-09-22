Dale Frances Beaty
April 19, 1936 - September 17, 2021
Dale Frances Beaty, age 85, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Salem, Va.
She was born on Sunday, April 19, 1936, in Olene, N.Y., to the late Dale Franklin and Mavis Clare Weikart Beaty. Dale lived all her adult life in Roanoke, Va. After graduating high school, she became employed by AEP and worked there until her retirement.
She is survived by many cousins and was loved so very much. She was a woman of faith and a devoted member of Valley Word Church. Dale was very creative in many areas of art including sewing, painting, quilting and much more.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Eddie Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
