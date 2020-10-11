Chisom Sr.
Dale Eric
September 19, 1958
October 7, 2020
Dale Eric Chisom Sr., 62, of Rocky Mount, passed away on October 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Sarah Truman Chisom; sister, Bonnie; and brother, Charles Alan. Surviving are his beloved wife, Suzette Hodges Chisom, his children, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A private family viewing will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.