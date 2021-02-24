Dale Overstreet
December 31, 1953 - February 21, 2021
Dale Overstreet, age 67, of New Castle, Del., passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Born in Bedford County, Va. on December 31, 1953, he was the son of the late Daniel Alexander and Anna Lee Overstreet. Dale made a living as a maintenance engineer for Printpack, Inc., then retired after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Police & Fire Rod & Gun Club in New Castle. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing and rooting for the Carolina Panthers. He was a longtime fan of Dale Earnhardt and took pleasure in cheering for all Chevy drivers in NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his former wife, Susan Amos; daughter, Amy Overstreet; and brothers, Danny Lee Overstreet and Wayne Overstreet. He is survived by his longtime companion, Robin Ford; daughter, Angela Manley (Travis); grandchildren, Brittany Manley, Brianna Manley, Karis Patillo, Kyle Fernandez, Maddie Fernandez, David Ford V, Lily Ford, Joshua Ford, Jacob Ford and Aria Ford; great-grandson, Jasper Witt; siblings, Jerry Overstreet Sr., Carole Overstreet and Darlene Overstreet (Deb Smith); and close friend, Phillip Orange (Kellie).
All services will be held privately in Virginia.
To leave online condolences, visit spicermullikin.com
.
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 24, 2021.