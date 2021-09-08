Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dallas W. Proax Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Dallas W. Proax Jr.

September 28, 2021

Dallas W. Proax Jr., 75, a former Vietnam veteran, of Port Orange, Florida passed on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas W. Proax Sr., Claudia M. Proax; and his wife, Patricia Grogan Proax.

He is survived by his three sisters, the Rev. Dr. Christine P. Thomasson, Mittie P. Glymph-Cooke (Stuart), Dr. Essie P. Knuckle (Lewis Stephens); daughter, Cassandra Proax; two grandchildren, Trey Hart and Natashia Melvin and great-grandchildren; and his niece, Lynne T. Booker (N.J.); good friend, Valinda Mook and best friend, Gary Benson; stepson and stepgranddaughter; other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 12 p.m. in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Wednesday, from 5 until 6 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Sep
9
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
32 Entries
DALLAS, Truly enjoyed life because he always enjoyed helping and sharing with others. What a wonderful person. Rest with the lord my friend, your mission was accomplished here on earth.
JOSE ROSA
Friend
September 10, 2021
Wonderful Vietnam Brother
Robert Bendlin
Friend
September 9, 2021
To the family I offer my condolences and want you to know Dallas was a pillar in our community of veterans and always placed the other guy first before himself. Dallas was giving, supportive and guidance for many of the veterans who looked for help and caring . . He will be surely missed, but never to be forgotten Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1048
SFC. (Army retired) Richard William Sawicki
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dallas was one of the greatest men I know. You will be missed. My heart is heavy. Hugs are on the way to you my friend.
AJ CLARK
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dallas always went out of his way to help a Veteran in need . He was a stand up Guy and he will be missed,may you R.I.P.
Jim Drake
September 9, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend. We will all miss you at Vietnam Vets 1048.
Donald Shirtcliffe
Other
September 9, 2021
Dallas was the guy that made coming into work fun. He always had a smile on his face and something to say that would crack all of us up. He definitely made the world a brighter place. Prayers to his family and friends.
Carla Honaker
Coworker
September 9, 2021
You will be missed. I will miss my peck on the cheek. You were a great man, warrior and veteran.
Shirley Bonds
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dallas, you were my right hand and best friend. God knows how big of heart you have and gave so much to helping all. I am going to miss you, but, never forget you. You gave so much of yourself to help all Veterans.
Gary w Benson
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dallas, you will be missed. You touched the lives and hearts of many. We will miss your smile, your hearty laugh, your witty remarks, and your love for helping others, especially veterans. Burger nights at the VFW will never be the same, and never hearing you say "Squirrel my girl" again is so very sad! Until we meet again in Heaven, rest easy dear friend.
Jim & Michele Bragg
Other
September 9, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy on your loss of Dallas. We became acquainted through VFW Post 3282 and Viet Nam Veterans Chapter 1048 in Port Orange, FL. Our community lost a very hard working, compassionate man. And God said, "Dallas, your earthly job is finished; a job well done. Welcome Home!" as He opened his arms to hug Dallas...
Bob Newell & Sharon Smich
September 9, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family for the passing of Dallas. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to help.
Daniel Fair
September 9, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family during this time of sorrow.
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Audrey Arrington
Family
September 9, 2021
My deepest condolences for your great loss. Dallas war a true friend and a great man.
Dennis Wellington
Friend
September 9, 2021
May you rest in peace and have a nice day.
Rev. Willie Branch
Friend
September 9, 2021
You are not forgotten Dallas. You loved the Veterans Museum and Education Center and we love you. Ormond Strong will be presenting a check today for the entire 20 years rent in your honor Dallas. Thank you for your selfless service and sacrifice. Godspeed my friend.
Debbie Kruck-Forrester
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dallas, you were a super trooper thank you for all you have done
jerry gomes
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sincerest sympathy to the family and friends of Dallas. He was a special man and will be missed by all that knew him. RIP Dallas.
Ron Piasecki
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dallas the Veteran community will miss you dearly your are loved by all. RIP my Brother Volusia County Florida
Robert 'Bob' Adkins
Friend
September 8, 2021
A Very Good Man and Friend, may he rest in peace !
Bob Gattanella
Friend
September 8, 2021
Ronald Jackson
Friend
September 8, 2021
One of the finest men I have ever known. He was loved by all that knew him. Dallas gave to his fellow veterans 101% of himself.
Roger A Rondini
September 8, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donna Law
Friend
September 8, 2021
Bob Gattanella
September 8, 2021
Condolences to the entire Proax family. Those of us who worked with Dallas were blessed to know him and have him on our team.
Ben Chapman
Coworker
September 8, 2021
I knew Dallas though my parents Eloise and Fred Fralin— Me and my son thought a lot of Dallas— Prayers for the family.
Wendy Redheffer
Friend
September 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Richard and Anita Tinsley Williams
Friend
September 8, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family of Mr Proax. I worked with Dallas at the N&W Railway and he was a kind, pleasant gentleman. He will be truly missed.
Robert L Leftwich
Work
September 8, 2021
Major/Phyllis HILL
Friend
September 8, 2021
Praying for Dallas family. Enjoyed knowing and working with him at N&W. He will be truly missed.
Richard M. Weeks
Work
September 8, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 8, 2021
With our deepest sympathy in the loss of your Loved one. May you find comfort in the enduring beauty of God’s word, and in the warmth of happy memories. With the passing of time, may the spirit of acceptance and inner peace be with you.
G.W. Carver Reunion Association
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results