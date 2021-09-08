Dallas W. Proax Jr.September 28, 2021Dallas W. Proax Jr., 75, a former Vietnam veteran, of Port Orange, Florida passed on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas W. Proax Sr., Claudia M. Proax; and his wife, Patricia Grogan Proax.He is survived by his three sisters, the Rev. Dr. Christine P. Thomasson, Mittie P. Glymph-Cooke (Stuart), Dr. Essie P. Knuckle (Lewis Stephens); daughter, Cassandra Proax; two grandchildren, Trey Hart and Natashia Melvin and great-grandchildren; and his niece, Lynne T. Booker (N.J.); good friend, Valinda Mook and best friend, Gary Benson; stepson and stepgranddaughter; other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 12 p.m. in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Wednesday, from 5 until 6 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.