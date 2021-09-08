Dallas W. Proax Jr.
September 28, 2021
Dallas W. Proax Jr., 75, a former Vietnam veteran, of Port Orange, Florida passed on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas W. Proax Sr., Claudia M. Proax; and his wife, Patricia Grogan Proax.
He is survived by his three sisters, the Rev. Dr. Christine P. Thomasson, Mittie P. Glymph-Cooke (Stuart), Dr. Essie P. Knuckle (Lewis Stephens); daughter, Cassandra Proax; two grandchildren, Trey Hart and Natashia Melvin and great-grandchildren; and his niece, Lynne T. Booker (N.J.); good friend, Valinda Mook and best friend, Gary Benson; stepson and stepgranddaughter; other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 12 p.m. in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Wednesday, from 5 until 6 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.