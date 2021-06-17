Daniel M. Bayer



August 17, 1923 - June 15, 2021



Daniel Max Bayer, 97, of Roanoke passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. His wife, Ogretta Bayer preceded him in death in 2009.



Surviving are his sons, D. Elliott (Kenna) and Ralph E. (Cathy) Bayer; daughter and care giver, Minnie E. Bayer all of Roanoke; also surviving are his brother, Kenneth Bayer of Wirtz; sisters, Nora Boone of Rocky Mount, Frances King of Hagerstown, Md.; Julia Hess and Esther Bayer both of Waynesboro, Pa.; many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Carolyn Latsch. Carolyn's children were "very special grandchildren", Jennifer Latsch, Mary Ewert (Eric) and Daniel Latsch (April) along with "special great-grandchildren", Michael, Molly, Addison, and Aubrey.



The family requests that those who plan to attend the service and are not fully vacinated, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2021.