SMITH IIIDaniel JosephMay 5, 1959November 10, 2020Daniel Joseph Smith III, "Big Dan," 61, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, in Salem.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem.A celebration of Dan's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, following visitation, in the funeral home chapel.Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com