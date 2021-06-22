To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
9 Entries
Dan was like a brother. He and I taught together at Ruffner Middle School for three years. This was a challenging school to work at but, we made the best of it. Dan's presence and since of humor helped to make it bearable. He and I had a lot of great times together with Jennifer at their home on the mountain and also at the "Joint" on Williamson Road. He was a great friend and will be greatly missed. Condolences to the family.
John Franklin
Work
October 29, 2021
Mr. Merricks was a great teacher. I had him as a teacher in the 70s at Breckenridge. Great man!
Pat Phillips
School
October 23, 2021
Dan and I were introduced by Mike Watson! We roomed together in Roanoke after he graduated college. That´s when he started his teaching career and in the summer months I helped him get a job with Dr Pepper Bottling Co! We had some good years together, visiting Milligan, partying with Steve and Penny and hanging at the Bramble Inn! We reunited a couple of years ago and that´s when I discovered He had Parkinson´s! Dan was a great guy and would do anything for you! He will definitely be missed! My condolences to the family!
Dan A. Kemp
Friend
July 18, 2021
Melissa and Family: I met Dan in college when we were both freshmen at Milligan College. He was a good friend and we shared the same interest in music. He will be sadly missed.
Roger A. Golding
College-Friend
Roger A. Golding
July 8, 2021
Melissa and Family: Dan was a good friend and buddy. I have known him a long time and he will be missed. Condolences to you all, we are saddened by his passing.
John D. Collier
School
July 6, 2021
Melissa and family, Dan was a dear friend and Mentor.
He taught Robert (Bunky) at Breckenridge as a child and then was a good friend in adulthood. We will dearly miss him at the Alarm. So sorry for your loss our hearts are with you all.
Christie & Bunky Garrett
Friend
June 24, 2021
My deepest condolence to the family. Dan was a super and genuine person.
Carmen Evans
Work
June 24, 2021
Phyllis & I send our sympathy, prayers, condolences to Dan's family still living. We visted Dan and Jennifer several times because Jennifer was a Niece to my Sister Brenda and Jim Jones. We went several times to their cabin up on the mountain. Dan would always speak to Phyllis when he would come to the Kroger Store she worked at. May God Bless all of his kin people still living.
Bill & Phyllis Eldreth
BILLY ELDRETH & PHYLLIS ELDRETH
June 23, 2021
We were best friends during high school days and then spent our young adult lives having families and doing other things. Dan was a good man and he will be missed.