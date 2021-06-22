Dan and I were introduced by Mike Watson! We roomed together in Roanoke after he graduated college. That´s when he started his teaching career and in the summer months I helped him get a job with Dr Pepper Bottling Co! We had some good years together, visiting Milligan, partying with Steve and Penny and hanging at the Bramble Inn! We reunited a couple of years ago and that´s when I discovered He had Parkinson´s! Dan was a great guy and would do anything for you! He will definitely be missed! My condolences to the family!

Dan A. Kemp Friend July 18, 2021