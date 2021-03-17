Daniel HarrisonMoore2/11/1982 ~ 3/17/2003 11:11Daniel, I'm so thankful for the years I had with you. A million times I needed you and a million times I've cried missing you. The hurt will never go away. We all laugh and we cry. The pain of missing you will never go away, we may not see you but we know that you are near, smiling down and watching over us. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. I know that you are in God's care and when we get to Heaven, he will give you back to us. I wish that I could see you one more time. I know that you don't want us to cry. Our hearts are so broken. I can't understand how someone as precious as you could die so young. I pray that God will give me the strength and somehow get me through. The fact that you're not here will always cause me pain and heartache. Daniel you'll forever be in my heart until we meet again, my little brother. LOVE ALWAYS AND FOREVER, YOUR SISTER, ANGIEDANIEL, WE WILL LOVE AND MISS YOU ALWAYS. Love, Mom & Dad, Kim, Jackie & Maggie, Angie, Jeffrey, Steven & Carrie, Brian, Alex & Emily, Ashley, and Grandfather James Lyons Sr. and Grandparents in Heaven: Evelyn Lyons & Dewey & Lucille Moore, and your family & friends.