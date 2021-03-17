Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Harrison Moore
Daniel Harrison

Moore

2/11/1982 ~ 3/17/2003 11:11

Daniel, I'm so thankful for the years I had with you. A million times I needed you and a million times I've cried missing you. The hurt will never go away. We all laugh and we cry. The pain of missing you will never go away, we may not see you but we know that you are near, smiling down and watching over us. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. I know that you are in God's care and when we get to Heaven, he will give you back to us. I wish that I could see you one more time. I know that you don't want us to cry. Our hearts are so broken. I can't understand how someone as precious as you could die so young. I pray that God will give me the strength and somehow get me through. The fact that you're not here will always cause me pain and heartache. Daniel you'll forever be in my heart until we meet again, my little brother. LOVE ALWAYS AND FOREVER, YOUR SISTER, ANGIE

DANIEL, WE WILL LOVE AND MISS YOU ALWAYS. Love, Mom & Dad, Kim, Jackie & Maggie, Angie, Jeffrey, Steven & Carrie, Brian, Alex & Emily, Ashley, and Grandfather James Lyons Sr. and Grandparents in Heaven: Evelyn Lyons & Dewey & Lucille Moore, and your family & friends.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I didn't know u but I feel like I did through your sister Angie , I can tell you were a great brother and loved by so many RIP Daniel the Heavens got another angel when you walked through the gates
Donna & John Weaver
March 17, 2021
Angie
March 17, 2021
Angie
March 17, 2021
Angie
March 17, 2021
Angie
March 17, 2021
Having you as my loving brother is a phenomenal privilege and honor that I shall forever be grateful for. Dear brother, I hope you always remember that my love for you will forever be imperishable. I am who I am today because I have a precious brother like you.
Angie
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results