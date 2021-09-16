Dr. Daniel E. Scott



December 8, 1944 - September 14, 2021



The Rev. Daniel Etheridge Scott of Roanoke, Virginia died at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 following an extended illness. The Rev. Scott is the son of the late Ann Martin and Harry William Scott of Bedford, Virginia.



He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ellen Meetze Scott; his son, Richard Daniel Scott of Roanoke and Ric's wife, Melissa; and his daughter, Elizabeth Scott Garrett of Radford, Virginia and Beth's husband, Keith. Also surviving are his brother, Kenneth Martin Scott of Apex, North Carolina, and Ken's wife, Donna, and two nieces, Alison Zieglmeier and Kimberly Scott. He was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Ann Scott of Boston, Massachusetts.



The Rev. Scott was a proud graduate of the University of Virginia. He received his Master of Divinity degree and Doctor of Ministries degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. During his ministry, he served as Associate Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke; Senior Pastor at Stuart Baptist Church in Stuart, Virginia; Senior Pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Appomattox, Virginia; Senior Pastor at Virginia Heights Baptist Church in Roanoke, Virginia; and Senior Pastor at Lithia Baptist Church in Buchanan, Virginia. He served several terms as a member of the Baptist General Association of Virginia executive board, and was a long-time trustee of Averett University in Danville, Virginia.



Special interests included all things U.Va.; bird watching, including over 50 species in his own yard; and flower gardening, where he often said he felt closer to God than any other place on Earth. He spent many happy hours as the volunteer gardener at the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke. Above all else, he loved and appreciated his devoted family, so dear to him in these last few years.



The family gives special thanks to Dr. Don Brady, and the Rev. Scott's caregivers, Roger King, Dawn Ware, and Jane Wilson.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church, 4615 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia, with Dr. Steven Pollard officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at a reception in the church fellowship hall. All attending are requested to wear masks.



During his life, the Rev. Scott loved and supported a host of ministries and charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends wishing to make a memorial gift do so to the organization of their choice.



Simpson Funeral Home Electric Road Chapel



3912 Electric Road Roanoke, VA 24018



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 16, 2021.