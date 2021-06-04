Daniel Yopp



November 23, 1951 - June 1, 2021



Daniel Yopp, 69, of Elliston, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Danny was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was a welder for John W. Hancock for 35 years. He also enjoyed Nascar, hunting, and the outdoors.



Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ida Yopp; half sister, Dorothy Slone; sister, Florence Hale; his brothers, James Yopp, Junior Yopp, and Ralph Yopp; his inlaws, Ed and Irene McPherson; and sisters-in-law, Connie, Gwen McPherson, and Charlotte Yopp.



Danny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne Yopp; daughter, Tonya Nichols (W.D.); and grandchildren, Ashley Yopp, Lindsey Yopp, William Nichols, and Michelle Stanley; three sisters, Louise, Marybelle, and Alice; three brothers, Wayne, David, and Gene; inlaws, Tex, Dan (Liz), Tommy (Marie), Steve (Rose), and Cole (Brenda); and many other nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank special friends, Richard, Becka, and Lira Thornhill, and others, who brought meals and helped take care of Danny during his illness.



Services will be held at a later date.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creel Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 4, 2021.