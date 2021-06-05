Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Steven Bailey
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Danny Steven Bailey

July 5, 1957 - June 2, 2021

Danny Steven Bailey passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital at the age of 63 due to long term health complications. Danny was born on July 5, 1957 in Memorial Hospital, Princeton, W.Va., to Hersell and Ruth Bailey.

Due to Hersell's career in the Navy, Danny along with his mother and his siblings Jerry, Peggy, and Barry, spent a large portion of their childhood moving around the country, living anywhere from Jacksonville, Fla. to Honolulu Hawaii, where the brothers were frequently known to come home scraped and bruised from honest tussles with the local Islanders. When the siblings were of about high school age, their father retired from the Navy and the family moved back home to the New River Valley.

Back in Giles County, Danny attended Narrows High School where he proudly played football for the Green Waves on his way to graduating in 1975. Danny went to work straight out of high school and would later earn an Associate Degree from New River Community College. The education propelled him into a career working as a mechanical engineer, the longest stent of which was working for Ingersoll Rand in Roanoke, Va. Danny married Regina Dawn Cox in 1990, daughter of Lynwood and Yvonne V. Cox. The couple went on to build a home in Botetourt County and subsequently raised two healthy boys.

Throughout his life, Danny was known for his generous smile and loving nature. Unless someone had eyes for his older sister or demeaned his uppity little brother, Danny would receive any new acquaintance with kindness and love. His frequent and incessant recollection of the memories he made with those people showed how much he loved them all until the end.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Hersell Odell Bailey; and a sister, Alma Susan Bailey

Danny is survived by his sons, Clayborn Bailey, and Andrew and Danielle Bailey. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Ruth Bailey; brothers, Jerry Bailey, and Barry (Lynn) Bailey; a sister, Peggy Fleeman (Ronnie); nieces and nephews, Jean Ann, Angie, Matthew, Ethan, Jacob, Rachel, Ashley, Bailey; and many close friends and family.

Danny will be laid to rest alongside his father in Fairview Cemetery, Narrows, Virginia, during a graveside service on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. open to any family, friends, or past acquaintances who wish to pay their respects, with Pastor Terry Easter officiating. Any family and friends in attendance, or any who could not attend the ceremony, will be welcome to join the family following the service. There is a guestbook available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Bailey Family.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Narrows, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Mrs Bailey, Darlene Hager Gusler, I am so sorry to hear about DANNY, PRAYERS for you an your family in the days to come. I was working, but I would have to have seen you all. Sending you HUGS AN PRAYERS
Darlene Quenenberry
Friend
June 16, 2021
I love you Danny
Vicki Tickle
Significant_other
June 14, 2021
Clay & Drew, I am really sorry to hear about your father. He was a champion of a man! He always had a smile on his face and a good story to tell.
Tyson Abbott
Friend
June 11, 2021
I remember years ago when I first met Danny while hunting on the Cox farm in Botetourt County and have fond memories of the times we shared hunting and sharing stories of our experiences in the woods. My condolences go out to Danny's family and friends and may the good Lord bring peace, comfort and understanding.
Michael Spessard
Friend
June 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Bailey family today.
Linda Stiltner
June 8, 2021
Danny was a great man. Our condolences go out to the whole family. He will be missed, and we hold very fond memories of him.
Ruth and Jack Gibbs
Friend
June 7, 2021
Sundance was not only a good friend but a greater person. He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody. I had great respect for Danny. My thoughts are with his Mom, Jerry, Barry, Peggy, and the rest of the Family. Hang in there. His smile and laugh will be missed tremendously. I was blessed to have known him.
Curtis Woods
Friend
June 7, 2021
Frank M. Guynn, Jr.
June 6, 2021
My condolences to Mrs. Bailey, Jerry, Barry, Peggy and Family. Danny was a Great Friend and Housemate. There are many fond memories that I will treasure. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Frank Guynn, Jr.
Friend
June 6, 2021
Danny i have many fond memories of you. You were always very pleasant to be around.

Condolences to Regina. Drew & Danielle, and Clay.

Joe Szaro
Joseph Szaro
Friend
June 6, 2021
Sorry that the Bailey Family lost a son, brother and uncle. May Peace be with the family and friends on Tuesday.
Gene Eaton
Classmate
June 6, 2021
I always enjoyed working with Danny when we got involved in selling IR Drills and the help he gave to do that .RIP my friend and prayers go out to the family from Dave and Carol Reger And the IR fire family gang
David Reger
Work
June 6, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Rodney Croy
June 5, 2021
Jerry and family, I was sorry to see the loss of your brother, Danny, you are in my prayers
Pamela Wilburn Dunn
Classmate
June 4, 2021
Our prayers and condolences go out to Danny's family and friends. I met Danny through the Cox family and we have been close friends since our first meeting. I talked to Danny about a month or so ago and we had a wonderful conversation revisiting our hunting trips, pickling parties, and especially our road trip to Montana. I look forward with both sadness and joy to seeing Clay and Drew. With love, Rodney Rex and Shirley Gearheart
Rodney gearheart
Friend
June 3, 2021
To Ruth and the family I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Danny my thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God wrap his loving arms around each and everyone of you all and bring comfort and healing during this time. Love you all Frances Epling and daughter Cynthia Gordon
Cynthia Gordon
Friend
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results