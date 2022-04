Danny Lynn HaleJuly 16, 1955 - April 12, 2022Danny Lynn Hale, of Salem, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 66. A funeral service will be held at Riverside EMC on Thursday, April 14, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at SW Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Arrangements entrusted to Valley Funeral Home in Roanoke.