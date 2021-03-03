To Mr. Hogan's daughter's Alison and Lisa you are in my prayers. I just learned of your dad's passing today. I recently found a photo of your dad, my dad and my brother Steve. I live not far from where you use to live and think of you quite often. Please give your mom my best. My mom has terminal cancer and it's very sad. You will be in my continued prayers. Love, Rebekah Bardsley

Rebekah Bardsley Friend March 14, 2021