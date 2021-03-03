USAF Major General Danny Andrew Hogan
February 28, 1943 - February 26, 2021
USAF Major General Danny Andrew Hogan, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.
He was born and raised in Garden City of Roanoke, Va., to Ola Mae Mitchell and Andrew Russell "Johnny" Hogan. He was especially close to his younger sister, Carolyn, who, with her husband, Earl Henritze, lovingly cared for him during the last months of his life.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Elisabeth "Lisa" Hogan (Paul Luthringer) of Rye, N.Y., and Alison Hogan Pope (Kevin) of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Hall, Wils and Rand Luthringer, and Sarah, Hogan, Sandis, Josh, Caleb, and Matthew Pope; nephews, Andrew (Katie) and John (Jill) Henritze; niece, Dana Bryan (Paul); cousin, David Bohon (Suzanne); and many other cousins that he loved. He is remembered by his family and friends as a devoted father, caring friend, hard worker, and accomplishing much in his lifetime.
Danny is fondly remembered for his love of singing and playing the guitar. He played on the radio as a child, founded the MACH 4 band in his teens and the Highlanders in college, and continued to play for his church and family the rest of his life.
He attended Garden City Elementary, Lee Junior High, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1961. Throughout his school years, he served as President of his class, member of the Student Council, was voted Best Looking, Most Athletic, and played football, baseball, basketball, and wrestling.
In 1965, he earned his BS in Chemistry from Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and was captain of Bravo Company. He went on to active duty in the United States Air Force (USAF) and earned his pilot's license. In 1970, he earned his MS in Research and Development Systems Management from the University of Southern California. In 1975, he became a USAF reservist and joined the U.S. Commerce Department, following the VMI "Citizen-soldier" path.
For the next 10 years, he helped raise his daughters, Lisa and Alison, in Arlington, Va., coaching soccer, leading music with their youth group, and serving on the building committee at Little Falls Presbyterian Church while working at the U.S. Department of Energy, Washington, D.C., as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Director of the Office of Naval Petroleum and Oil Shales Reserves.
In 1988, he was appointed managing director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Elk Hills Oilfield in California and served until 1996, when he retired from civil service. He continued to work for the Air Force Reserves at the Pentagon until he retired as Major General in 2003.
During retirement, Danny divided his time between Roanoke, Va., to spend time with family and friends, and Orange, Calif., where he served as President of the Silver Seniors League at Dove Canyon Golf Club. In his last years, he dedicated himself to research the stories behind the buildings and people of VMI and published "Historical Infrastructure of the Virginia Military Institute and Related Biographies."
A viewing will be held at Oakey's Funeral Service - Vinton Chapel in Vinton, Va., from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021. The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. John Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences as well as accessing a recording of his service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.