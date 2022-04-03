Danny Kiser
March 31, 2022
It is with profound sadness that the family of Danny Kiser of Roanoke, Va., announce his peaceful passing on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the age of 66.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bailey-Kiser; his sister, Cindy Bushnell (Ernest); his nephew, Freddie Deel (Michelle); his brother-in-law, Jim "Mackie" McGeorge (Susie); his sister-in-law, Melissa Thomas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and family members. He will be dearly missed by lifelong friends, Tim Smith (Karen) and Don Massey.
He was predeceased by his parents, Carlton and Mollie Kiser; mother-in-law, Carlene (Billie) McGeorge; and stepson, Joshua David Bailey.
Simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Danny. He loved to play golf and had fun memories of the golf trips and going to the Thunderbird Club to watch sports with all his friends; sitting on the porch with Mike and Beverly with a double Crown on the rocks; and the annual Hilton Head trip with Billy and Jorita Roberts and with Joe and Doris Justus was always full of singing (Kind of) lots of dancing and laughter. As everyone knows, Danny loved watching Andy Griffith!!
He loved his work family at Triangle Suspension Systems and had great relationships with his co-workers and customers for many years. A special thanks to them for their support during Danny's journey.
Danny was a kind and compassionate man, and he held a special place in his heart for Kim Kimmons Russell and Ben Johnston.
Massey said it best, "We lost a great one."
Special thanks to Crystal Spring Home Therapies, especially to Amanny and Annie, and also to the Palliative Care Unit at Carilion for their compassion and care of Danny.
At Danny's request, no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.