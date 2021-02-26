Darlene Jeanette Beasley Ratliff
February 23, 2021
Darlene Jeanette Beasley Ratliff (Pooch), 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond W. Beasley and Marie M. Meachum, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Her husband was by her side as she drew her last breath.
She is survived by her husband, John Randy Ratliff; daughter and son-in-law, Aimee Michelle Brenner and Michael Allen Hovis; daughter, Kerri Nicole Green; stepsister and husband, Bonnie and Gary Peterson; and two cousins whom she considered to be like "sisters," Elizabeth Willard and Melissa Royal. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Andrew Ratliff, Ashton Fuqua, Kameryn Brenner, Alexia Ratliff, and Lily Ratliff; and a step-grandson, Hayden Hovis.
She will join her father and stepmother, Ray and Peggy Beasley; a very special uncle and aunt, Albert "Buddy" and Elizabeth "Lib" Martin; and her grandmother Elizabeth H. Martin, who are waiting for her in Heaven.
She is also survived by brothers-in-law and spouses, Steve and Julie Ratliff and Scott and Becky Ratliff; as well as a multitude of special nieces and nephews.
She was a loving and kind wife, mother, and "mama" who selflessly lived her life serving and taking care of others, including her beloved pets, Rosie and Lucy. Her service included working as a school nurse with Roanoke City Public Schools for almost 30 years. One of her greatest joys was spending time at the beach and lake with her family. She had a unique way of making each holiday and birthday extra special. She loved her Lord and tried to live her life as a positive example, which impacted everyone who knew her.
The family will receive friends at the Church of the Holy Spirit from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. A Celebration of her Life will follow at 12 noon and will be officiated by Bishop and Senior Pastor, Quigg Lawrence. Friends should enter the building through the side entrance of the church and face masks are required. Interment will follow immediately afterward at Sherwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rescue Mission in Roanoke, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.