I was a Roanoke City middle school nurse at Jackson and worked with Darlene for 20 years. She was always my best nurse buddy and we shared so much. We retired the same year and saw one another often at Kroger after that. Yes we were those people who stopped our carts and talked and talked catching up. I am in absolute shock. Darlene is one of the sweetest and kindest individuals I have ever known and she will be greatly missed. Your family has my deepest sympathies.

Linda Beury February 27, 2021