Darlene Jeanette Beasley Ratliff
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Darlene Jeanette Beasley Ratliff

February 23, 2021

Darlene Jeanette Beasley Ratliff (Pooch), 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond W. Beasley and Marie M. Meachum, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Her husband was by her side as she drew her last breath.

She is survived by her husband, John Randy Ratliff; daughter and son-in-law, Aimee Michelle Brenner and Michael Allen Hovis; daughter, Kerri Nicole Green; stepsister and husband, Bonnie and Gary Peterson; and two cousins whom she considered to be like "sisters," Elizabeth Willard and Melissa Royal. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Andrew Ratliff, Ashton Fuqua, Kameryn Brenner, Alexia Ratliff, and Lily Ratliff; and a step-grandson, Hayden Hovis.

She will join her father and stepmother, Ray and Peggy Beasley; a very special uncle and aunt, Albert "Buddy" and Elizabeth "Lib" Martin; and her grandmother Elizabeth H. Martin, who are waiting for her in Heaven.

She is also survived by brothers-in-law and spouses, Steve and Julie Ratliff and Scott and Becky Ratliff; as well as a multitude of special nieces and nephews.

She was a loving and kind wife, mother, and "mama" who selflessly lived her life serving and taking care of others, including her beloved pets, Rosie and Lucy. Her service included working as a school nurse with Roanoke City Public Schools for almost 30 years. One of her greatest joys was spending time at the beach and lake with her family. She had a unique way of making each holiday and birthday extra special. She loved her Lord and tried to live her life as a positive example, which impacted everyone who knew her.

The family will receive friends at the Church of the Holy Spirit from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. A Celebration of her Life will follow at 12 noon and will be officiated by Bishop and Senior Pastor, Quigg Lawrence. Friends should enter the building through the side entrance of the church and face masks are required. Interment will follow immediately afterward at Sherwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rescue Mission in Roanoke, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Church of the Holy Spirit
VA
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Church of the Holy Spirit
VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
Randy and to the rest of Darlene´s family. I was always touched and moved by Darlene´s quiet strength and commitment, and I know she leaves a void that will not be filled until you are reunited. May you find peace in the One who gave her strength, and know that He walks with you during this valley. I am so sorry for your loss.
David Paxton
February 28, 2021
Darlene was such a sweet, gentle spirit. Her memory will always be in the hearts of those who knew and worked with her. I know I am blessed to have worked with her at Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Your family continues to be surrounded with prayers for strength and peace. Sharon Simpson
Sharon Simpson
February 28, 2021
Randy, we are in total shock. We just learnt today of Darlene's death. Please accept our deepest condolences. We remember you both with such fond and wonderful memories.
Carroll and Andy Smith
February 27, 2021
So many happy memories!
Carol and George Koss
Friend
February 27, 2021
I was a Roanoke City middle school nurse at Jackson and worked with Darlene for 20 years. She was always my best nurse buddy and we shared so much. We retired the same year and saw one another often at Kroger after that. Yes we were those people who stopped our carts and talked and talked catching up. I am in absolute shock. Darlene is one of the sweetest and kindest individuals I have ever known and she will be greatly missed. Your family has my deepest sympathies.
Linda Beury
February 27, 2021
May this poem give your family peace in this troubling time. God Bless.
Barbara Tucker
February 27, 2021
Randy, I was blessed to have gotten to know Darlene during the past few years and she was such a lovely person. My heartfelt sympathy to you and your precious grandchildren.
Angie Coffman
February 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time. Darlene just had a gift of bringing joy and light everywhere she went and to whomever was lucky enough to know her. She will be sorely missed.
The Bellantis Family
February 26, 2021
Your family is in our prayers during this difficult time. May you feel the peace of God that passes understanding and His loving arms around you.
Jim & Barbara Tucker
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Remember the special times.. It seems like all our love ones are leaving us for a better place. Prayers.
Glenda Grubb Patsel
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Condolences to the entire family.
Warren and Barbara McCormack
February 26, 2021
My prayers go out to the family. She was a great lady and will be missed. I enjoyed working with her and sharing conversations with her.
Joyce Goodwin
February 26, 2021
I am a teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and I worked with Darlene, She was such a joy to work with and was kind to everyone at our school. I am very sadened to hear about her passing and she will be missed by everyone who knew her. Darlene loved her family so much and was such a giving mother and grandmother. May she rest in peace. May God give comfort to the family and friends who knew her and know she is a star that is shining brightly from heaven above. With sympathy, June Massey
June Massey
February 26, 2021
Went through High School with this Kind and Funny Girl. Deepest Sympathy to her Family.
Brenda ( Overton) Jones
February 26, 2021
