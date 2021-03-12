Darlene Barton Wingfield passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after suffering from Vascular Dementia. She was born on May 30, 1941 in the Mineral Springs Community in Bedford County. Darlene was the oldest daughter of Earnest and Lavonia Barton. She attended Stewartsville High School and married W.H. "Bill" Wingfield after graduation. She worked for over 25 years at ITT in Roanoke.
Darlene is survived by two sons, Keith and spouse, Penny; and son, Allan. She had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by sisters, Lettice Hoal and Debra Huff.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and Darlene was interred with Bill who passed in 2016.
To my wonderful and loving Mom! You were always their for your family in so many ways. You taught me so much about Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! You taught me about family, loving others, helping others, a good work ethic and so much more. I will miss you so much Mom! But you are in Heaven now and not suffering any longer. You are in a much better place praising Jesus and you are together once again with Dad. I will see you both again one day. I love you Mom!