To my wonderful and loving Mom! You were always their for your family in so many ways. You taught me so much about Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! You taught me about family, loving others, helping others, a good work ethic and so much more. I will miss you so much Mom! But you are in Heaven now and not suffering any longer. You are in a much better place praising Jesus and you are together once again with Dad. I will see you both again one day. I love you Mom!

Allan Wingfield March 15, 2021