David Troy Bailey
David Troy Bailey

July 24, 1939 - April 2, 2022

David Troy Bailey of Pearisburg, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the care of Waddell Nursing and Rehab. Born in Glen Fork, W.Va., on July 24, 1939, he was a son of the late Gay Bailey.

David served his country with pride as a MSG in the United State Army. During his service, he did two tours of Vietnam and a tour of Korea earning the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and various other awards. He also served various duties in his 21 years of service. He would later continue serving his country this time in Montgomery County ensuring Maintenance in all public facilities. David later fell in love with his wife, Barbara Stafford Bailey to whom he has been married for over 36 years and who he still wrote letters to each day.

Left to cherish his memory to their hearts are his wife, Barbara Stafford Bailey; a daughter, Teresa Hedrick (Todd); grandchildren, Courtney, Chad, Tiffani, and Greg; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Autumn McCarthy; two stepsons, Steve Graham and wife, Leslie along with their son, Noah, and John Stafford; and many loved ones and extended family including a loving pastor and church family at Grace Baptist Church in Dublin, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating. Funeral services with military honors will conclude in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church.

A guestbook is available to send condolences by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to serve the Bailey Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Have always known David since I was a little girl. He was a very good man and always had a smile on his face. He was my uncle when married to my Aunt Betty. So sorry Teresa for your loss. I’m sure you will miss him very much. Much love and prayers for you and the family. Pam
Pamela Schlager Shrewsbury
Family
April 5, 2022
David was truly one of the best Father in laws that has been on this earth. Thank you for always loving Squirrel (Noah). Your pain is over and you are resting with Jesus. We will miss you so much. Iam glad I had the pleasure of spending your last few weeks on this heavenly earth with you.
Leslie A Graham
Grandparent
April 5, 2022
Teresa and family you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Diane Devers
April 4, 2022
