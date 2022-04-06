David Troy Bailey
July 24, 1939 - April 2, 2022
David Troy Bailey of Pearisburg, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the care of Waddell Nursing and Rehab. Born in Glen Fork, W.Va., on July 24, 1939, he was a son of the late Gay Bailey.
David served his country with pride as a MSG in the United State Army. During his service, he did two tours of Vietnam and a tour of Korea earning the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and various other awards. He also served various duties in his 21 years of service. He would later continue serving his country this time in Montgomery County ensuring Maintenance in all public facilities. David later fell in love with his wife, Barbara Stafford Bailey to whom he has been married for over 36 years and who he still wrote letters to each day.
Left to cherish his memory to their hearts are his wife, Barbara Stafford Bailey; a daughter, Teresa Hedrick (Todd); grandchildren, Courtney, Chad, Tiffani, and Greg; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Autumn McCarthy; two stepsons, Steve Graham and wife, Leslie along with their son, Noah, and John Stafford; and many loved ones and extended family including a loving pastor and church family at Grace Baptist Church in Dublin, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating. Funeral services with military honors will conclude in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church.
A guestbook is available to send condolences by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.