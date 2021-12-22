David Bruce Baumgardner Jr.
May 14, 1947 - December 20, 2021
David Bruce Baumgardner Jr., 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia to the late David Sr. and Anna Mae Brumfield Baumgardner on May 14, 1947.
David is survived by his daughter, Amanda Baumgardner, and his two sisters, Marie Montgomery (David) and Gay Clark. He was "Uncle Dave" to his nieces, Regina, Suzanne, and Diana; to his nephew, Vincent; and to his numerous great-nieces, cousins, extended family, and friends he was just "Dave."
David graduated from Cave Spring High School where he was a member of the varsity football team. After graduation he joined the United States Marine Reserves. David returned home, went to college, and began working as an electrician. He worked for Appalachian Power Company for over 30 years before retiring. During this time, David built his house on "the mountain" and filled it with family, friends, and laughter as often as possible.
When not at work, or with family, David was a member of several civic organizations and was an active member of the community. He was a Past Master at the Pleasants Masonic Lodge #63, a member of the Provost Guard at the Kazim Shriners, and a lifetime member at the Elks Lodge #197.
Whenever possible David was outside, hunting or fishing and was a past member of the White Pine Hunt Club. He loved sports, playing and coaching softball, basketball, bocce, pool, and especially golf throughout his life. David has been a member of Hidden Valley Country Club for over 25 years. He was also a staple of early morning basketball games at the Athletic Club for many years.
David will be remembered for his work ethic, his generosity, and especially his charming and witty personality. David rarely met a stranger, if he did, they were not strangers for long. He was the life of any party or gathering he attended and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as such.
The family would like to sincerely thank the nursing staff of the Lewis Gale SICU for their excellent and compassionate care during David's recent illness.
David enjoyed anytime his friends or family could gather and laugh at jokes or each other, and tell stories, whether true or not, and asked that this be honored as part of his legacy. As such, after a private memorial, David's family invites his friends to join them from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Hidden Valley Country Club for a celebration of David's life and legacy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Frances Service Dog Foundation in David's memory. David enjoyed the love and companionship of dogs throughout his life and asked to share this love of animals as part of his legacy. Online condolences may be shared with the Baumgardner family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 22, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.