Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Bruce Baumgardner Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
David Bruce Baumgardner Jr.

May 14, 1947 - December 20, 2021

David Bruce Baumgardner Jr., 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia to the late David Sr. and Anna Mae Brumfield Baumgardner on May 14, 1947.

David is survived by his daughter, Amanda Baumgardner, and his two sisters, Marie Montgomery (David) and Gay Clark. He was "Uncle Dave" to his nieces, Regina, Suzanne, and Diana; to his nephew, Vincent; and to his numerous great-nieces, cousins, extended family, and friends he was just "Dave."

David graduated from Cave Spring High School where he was a member of the varsity football team. After graduation he joined the United States Marine Reserves. David returned home, went to college, and began working as an electrician. He worked for Appalachian Power Company for over 30 years before retiring. During this time, David built his house on "the mountain" and filled it with family, friends, and laughter as often as possible.

When not at work, or with family, David was a member of several civic organizations and was an active member of the community. He was a Past Master at the Pleasants Masonic Lodge #63, a member of the Provost Guard at the Kazim Shriners, and a lifetime member at the Elks Lodge #197.

Whenever possible David was outside, hunting or fishing and was a past member of the White Pine Hunt Club. He loved sports, playing and coaching softball, basketball, bocce, pool, and especially golf throughout his life. David has been a member of Hidden Valley Country Club for over 25 years. He was also a staple of early morning basketball games at the Athletic Club for many years.

David will be remembered for his work ethic, his generosity, and especially his charming and witty personality. David rarely met a stranger, if he did, they were not strangers for long. He was the life of any party or gathering he attended and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as such.

The family would like to sincerely thank the nursing staff of the Lewis Gale SICU for their excellent and compassionate care during David's recent illness.

David enjoyed anytime his friends or family could gather and laugh at jokes or each other, and tell stories, whether true or not, and asked that this be honored as part of his legacy. As such, after a private memorial, David's family invites his friends to join them from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Hidden Valley Country Club for a celebration of David's life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Frances Service Dog Foundation in David's memory. David enjoyed the love and companionship of dogs throughout his life and asked to share this love of animals as part of his legacy. Online condolences may be shared with the Baumgardner family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 22, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
Marie, Gay and family, our hearts go out to you at this sad time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you all.
Kevin & Suzanne McConnell
January 6, 2022
David was a friend and former coworker that is always remembered with a smile. It was a blessing to share his friendship over the years and I share in the sorrow of the loss of a dear friend.
Marsena Hartless
Work
January 2, 2022
My heart goes out to David's family and to all who loved him. I remember growing up on Westmoreland Drive at Grandma's next door and all of the kindness from the family. May your sadness take flight to healing. Love Lori and Kaye.
Lori Sanchez
January 2, 2022
We just learned of Dave's passing from another AEP friend. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family. Everytime we visit Roanoke we stop by the Elks Lodge to catch up with Dave.
Dan and Sheila Bird
Friend
December 31, 2021
Friends since we first met David. He was always such fun to be with and a really nice guy. Our deepest sympathy to his beloved family and to his many friends. Rest in peace, dear friend.
Frank and Kay Hancock, Friends and Mountain Neighbors
Friend
December 31, 2021
A good friend and Brother to many of us. Will miss our chats at the club. GOD BLESS him & family.
Garland Parry
Friend
December 30, 2021
Gay, I am so very sorry for your loss. May our Lord give you and your family peace at this difficult time.
Teena St Clair Trent
December 27, 2021
RIP Dave !! Our deepest condolences to Ginger and family! We will always remember APA and the good times playing pool. You were always the calm before the storm especially in Vegas, when we needed you the most
Victoria & Chris
Friend
December 27, 2021
RIP Dave, I always enjoyed working with Dave, he'll be missed.
Grover Conner
December 26, 2021
Good guy with great sense of humor. R I P
Phil Richardson
Work
December 25, 2021
He will be missed by all of his golf playing partners at HVCC.
JERRY MOORMAN
Other
December 25, 2021
Gay and Marie - Love and Light during this sad time. A friend let me know of David's passing. My thoughts are with you.
Donna Burchette Rogers - Boulder, Colorado
December 24, 2021
RIP I remember all the good times & laughs we had at AEP.
Jimmy White
Work
December 24, 2021
I will miss you old friend
Ted Harrison
December 23, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Dave´s passing. He and my Dave played many games of golf and we always enjoyed our Saturday afternoons at the Elks.
DIANNE m ROBERSON
Friend
December 23, 2021
Shocked To Hear Of Daves Passing . A Friend ,Brother . HOORAH
mike fries
December 23, 2021
Saddened to learn of David´s passing. I enjoyed playing many rounds of golf with him at HVCC. He will be missed by many of us
Dick Long
December 23, 2021
The family has my deepest sympathy in your loss. As one who met with David each Thursday morning with other Cave Spring guys, he was always fun to be with and will be sorely missed.
charles speck
December 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dave was a very nice man
Betty Garrett
December 23, 2021
We of the CS Breakfast bunch will miss you David! RIP our dear friend.
Jerry Haislip
Friend
December 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed our Saturdays at the ELKS with Dave. Great sense of humor. Our UVA and Elk buddy.
Charlie and Kathy Hatcher
December 22, 2021
RIP David
Larry saunders
December 22, 2021
To Gay and Marie, I am so sorry for your loss. May your fond memories give you peace at this time. Love, Barbara Barksdale
Barbara Barksdale
December 22, 2021
My golfing partner is gone. I will miss you so very much.
Charles Bates
Friend
December 22, 2021
RIP, David. I'll always remember you as my first love in high school.
Lynne Weddle Johnson
School
December 22, 2021
You will be missed David. Past memories of growing up will always be with us. POPS
Joe Digesare
Friend
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results