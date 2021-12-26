David Hildreth Bromm
November 12, 1956 - December 16, 2021
David H. Bromm, 65, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, unexpectedly at his home in Roanoke, Virginia.
He was the son of Frederick Thornton Bromm and Anne Cassell Bromm. David was born and raised in Roanoke and attended public schools. He graduated from East Carolina University, cum laude, with a degree in finance. He began a career in construction and real estate. David was the owner of Bromm Associates, Inc. construction and co-owner of Progress-Rush Realty, Inc. He had held a Class A Virginia Contractor's License and a Virginia and North Carolina Real Estate Broker's License.
David loved building homes from start to finish and working with the crews and the various subcontractors involved. He also enjoyed building design as well as artistic painting, especially landscapes and seascapes. Some of his best times were spent at his parents' place on the Outer Banks where he loved boating in the sound and ocean. David also enjoyed sail boating and motor boating with his father and with friends at Smith Mountain Lake. He had a good sense of humor and friendly personality and enjoyed being around other people. David was a cancer survivor having had oral and throat cancer surgery more than five years ago. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
David is survived by his mother; his sister, Elizabeth Moore; and brother, Frederick W. Bromm, both of Roanoke. He is also survived by his first cousins, Hill Cassell of Winston-Salem, N.C., Mary Cassell of Charlottesville, Va., and Dirk Allen of Cincinnati, Ohio.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Downtown Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021.