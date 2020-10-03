Doughton



David C.



David C. "Dave" Doughton, 63, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Kenneth C. and Emma Romano Doughton; and a sister, Laura Burton.



Dave graduated in 1978 from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a degree in Chemistry. He worked in Industrial Water Treatment sales for Chemtreat of Richmond, Va.



Surviving are his wife, Judy Faatz Doughton; children, Michael (Caleb) Doughton, Jennifer (Logan) Cannon, John Reid Doughton, Garrett Doughton, and Emily Bradshaw; sister, Kim (Randy) Lester; brothers, Charles (Judy) Doughton, Shea Doughton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Missions Fund C/O Parkway Church on the Mountain 3645 Orange Ave Roanoke, Va., 24012.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Parkway Church on the Mountain by Pastor John Ott. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m., on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road.



540-366-0707.

