David Stern Carden
September 9, 1953 - April 6, 2022
David Stern Carden, 68, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dudley Carden; and his children, Tim, and Ashley.
Survivors include his significant other and special friend, Ramona Bartee; mother, Ruby Hooper; sister, Terri Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Pat Carden; three nieces, one nephew; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.
The Carden family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.