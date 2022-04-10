Menu
David Stern Carden
2022 - 2022
BORN
2022
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
David Stern Carden

September 9, 1953 - April 6, 2022

David Stern Carden, 68, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dudley Carden; and his children, Tim, and Ashley.

Survivors include his significant other and special friend, Ramona Bartee; mother, Ruby Hooper; sister, Terri Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Pat Carden; three nieces, one nephew; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

The Carden family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
April 7, 2022
may God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora
April 7, 2022
He lived life to the fullest. I hope the fishing is good in heaven. He will be missed. Dr. Matt and Tara Skewes
Tara Skewes
Friend
April 6, 2022
