David Lee Caudill
February 25, 2021
David Lee Caudill, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
He was the retired President and COO of Dominion Bankshares, former President of the local chapter of the American Red Cross, was instrumental in brokering the construction of the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, was a member of the Carilion Medical Board for 35 years, a graduate of Virginia Tech, and was "an artist who never picked up a paintbrush."
David was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Callie Caudill and Gladys Marie Crawford Caudill.
Surviving are his loving wife of thirty-five years, Cynthia Hale Caudill; two sons, David Scott Caudill and Michael Lee Caudill; four grandchildren; and a brother, Alvin Caudill.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Woodland Hills for their loyal and dedicated care of David.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.