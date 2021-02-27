Menu
David Lee Caudill
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
David Lee Caudill

February 25, 2021

David Lee Caudill, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

He was the retired President and COO of Dominion Bankshares, former President of the local chapter of the American Red Cross, was instrumental in brokering the construction of the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, was a member of the Carilion Medical Board for 35 years, a graduate of Virginia Tech, and was "an artist who never picked up a paintbrush."

David was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Callie Caudill and Gladys Marie Crawford Caudill.

Surviving are his loving wife of thirty-five years, Cynthia Hale Caudill; two sons, David Scott Caudill and Michael Lee Caudill; four grandchildren; and a brother, Alvin Caudill.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Woodland Hills for their loyal and dedicated care of David.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy Lots of love surrounds you today and every day
Donna Wheeler
February 21, 2022
Cindy my thoughts and love are with you every day.
Brenda Thomy
February 21, 2022
Cindy we are so sorry about the loss of your beloved Dave. You are in ours thoughts. We hope that your 35 years of wonderful memories bring you comfort.
Brenda and Richard Thomy
March 6, 2021
Our condolences on the loss of David.
Phillip & Diane Hale
March 6, 2021
Cindi, So sorry to hear of Dave's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Betty Staney
Betty Stanley
March 2, 2021
Cindy I am so sorry to hear of your loss..I am in Floyd , and would love to connect in time. Sending Much Love ,
Donna Wheeler
February 28, 2021
I hope Heaven is ready for some good times! It´s not gonna be as much fun around here without his smile and the funny stories - even those corny jokes. Hey Dave, tell `em the one about the - - - -
Ken Mooney
February 28, 2021
David was my connection to my dad , Bill Simmons and our home town. He had many great stories. Such a nice man!
Jeanne Armentrout
February 27, 2021
Thinking of you David and Mike may you find comfort in your friends and family. Dave will be missed by so many
Cynthia Willis
February 27, 2021
