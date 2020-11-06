CookMr. David E.June 17, 1932 - November 3, 2020Mr. David E. "Buster" Cook, 88 of 2681 Hackett Road, Penhook, Virginia departed this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital.Born June 17, 1932 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Rosie B. Cook. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen "Pug" Cook; two sons, Sherwin "Kent" Cook and Willis D. Brooks; five brothers, Jack, Dennis, Pete, Arthur and Therman Cook Sr.; two sisters, Edith Cook and Pauline Price and two great-grandchildren, Jayda Easley and Terrance Lewis.Mr. Cook retired from Prillaman Pace in Martinsville, Virgnia and was last employed by Gencor and Associates. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Greater Mt. Parrish Missionary Baptist Church, Penhook, Virginia.Those left to cherish his memories are seven children, Lenora Witcher (Jerry) of Penhook, Virginia, Sylvia "Vickie" Price of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Gwen Wiley (Melvin) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Don Cook (Vicky) of Rocky Mount, Virginia, David "Daebo" Cook of Penhook, Virginia, Anita "Niecy" Witcher of Penhook, Virginia and Sha Simmons (Duke) of Newport News, Virginia; four sisters, Sandra Preston (Eugene) of Boones Mill, Virginia, Hazel Hodges and Louella Chitwood, both of Rocky Mount, Virginia and Doris Thacker of Axton, Virginia; two brothers, Glenn "Pulo" Cook and Zebedee Cook (Alma), all of Penhook, Virginia; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 12 until 3 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.