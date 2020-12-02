David Eugene Alexander Sr.
On November 27, 2020, David Eugene Alexander Sr., 65, lost his life to COVID-19. He danced his way through the gates of heaven.
David had several talents, he loved bluegrass music, and flatfooting. He played pool in Roanoke in a league that took him to Las Vegas in 1996 and 1998 to an International pool tournament where they won First & Second place in 1996, quite an accomplishment. He was a bear hunter that could keep up with dogs in the woods. His proudest accomplishment was when he opened a business named Dave's Produce in the town of Buchanan in 1998, he then moved that business to Lexington in 2002 and continued with it until 2011. He probably gave away more than he sold. David never met a stranger, and he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
David was preceded in death, by his father and mother, Billy Wyatt Alexander and Ada Fitzgerald Alexander, and a brother, Everett Lynn Alexander. David is survived by his wife and soul mate of thirty-nine plus years, Teresa Hinty Alexander, with whom he has had many memorable years; his son, David Eugene Alexander Jr. and his wife, Amy; grandchildren, Harlie and Hunter Morefield, Wyatt and Gavin Alexander; great-grandchildren, Xavier and Ezekiel Morefield; brothers, Roger Lee (Etta) Alexander and Robert Clayton (Phyllis) Alexander; sisters, Doris Alexander (Carroll) Johnson, and Ima Jean Alexander (Shields) Compton; sisters-in-law, Juanita H. Talbott and Barbara H. (Carl) Wilhelm; brother-in-law, David W. Hinty Sr.; his beloved cats, Bandit and Lighty Bug; his bear dogs, Boogie, Rebel, Buck, Sam, Jake, and Cricket; and many friends too numerous to mention.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a safer and later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.