David Herbert Gerow died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida. He was born on June 17, 1943. Born and raised in Burlington, N.C., David was predeceased by his parents, James A. and Betty K. Gerow and his siblings, James A. Gerow Jr. and Anna L Gerow. He is survived by his children, Mariah G. Lynch and her family of Washington, N.C. and David N. Gerow and his family of Bowman, Ga.
I met David in the late '60's in Burlington and we kept in touch through the'70's while he was living in Roanoke. We had some good times and shared mutual interests, including pickin' & grinning. He was a big Neil Diamond fan and sang his songs. I had not heard from him in many years but still considered him Friend. RIP David.