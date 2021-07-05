Menu
David Lee Gillenwater
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
David Lee Gillenwater

David Lee Gillenwater, age 54, of Elliston, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1967, to the late James R. And Margaret Correll Gillenwater. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James R. Gillenwater Jr.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Faye and Ranny Collins. He comes from a large family, just know he loved you all. The family would like to express special thank you to the Herrick House Group Home and Franklin County Hospital for all the love and care they showed.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Cambria Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Pastor Rick Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cambria Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cambria Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
