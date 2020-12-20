David Hale



February 22, 1931 - December 16, 2020



David L. Hale, 89, of Roanoke (a long term Allstate employee) died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Clarice Henderson Hale; parents, Frank K. and Katherine Coulter Hale; and two sisters, Bettie Stollings and Doris Murrow.



David was born on February 22, 1931, in Logan, West Virginia, and graduated from Logan High School as Valedictorian in 1949. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Marshall College where he served as president of the Independent Students and was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, an honorary leadership society.



Following his college graduation David worked as a fire insurance inspector with the West Virginia Inspection Bureau for three years. He then became an underwriter for the United States Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Company before moving to Roanoke with Allstate Insurance. In Roanoke, he worked as an underwriter from 1960 to 1967 and later moved to Fairfax County where he worked as an agent with Allstate. In 1998, he retired and returned to Roanoke from Fairfax County.



In retirement, he served as an adult Sunday school teacher at both Windsor Hills and Greene Memorial United Methodist Churches. In addition to his membership at Greene Memorial, he also enjoyed membership in the Big Lick Breakfast Club and was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club.



Surviving are his wife, Leslie Hatter Hale; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Claude Green of Boones Mill and their children, Ethan and wife, Michele; daughters, Addison, Brooke, Charleigh, Amy and fiancé, Jared Ferris and Emily. Also surviving are his sister, Carolyn and husband, John Ciukaj, of North Port, Fla.; stepson, Rick Martin and wife, Ann, of Virginia Beach; stepdaughters, Leslie Lewis and husband, Will, of Charleston, S.C.; and Kimberly Hatter of Greensboro.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 2nd Street, Roanoke, VA 24016.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park by Pastor Joanna Paysour. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.



