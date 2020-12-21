Menu
David Allen Layman
Paitsel Funeral Home
286 Main Street
New Castle, VA
David Allen Layman

December 18, 2020

David Allen Layman, 42, of New Castle, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. David worked as a flight attendant for Com-Air, he was extremely passionate about soaring the skies. David was an animal lover of any kind. He never met a stranger and if he did they left as friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Buckland Layman; and brother, Jimmy Layman.

He is survived by life partner, David Fridley Jr.; sister, Darlene Almekinder (Kerry); brothers, Scott Lucas and Michael Layman; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces; fur babies, Khloe and Butter.

All services will be private. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the SPCA.

Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
Paitsel Funeral Home
