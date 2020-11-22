David Lee Conner
November 19, 2020
David Lee Conner, 46, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was a longtime member at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren and was General Manager at Blue Ridge Net Publishing.
David was predeceased by his father, Dennis Conner.
Surviving are his loving wife, Pamela Conner; a son, Tyler Chumbley; a daughter, Julie Chumbley; his mother, Betty Conner McCoy and her husband, Joe; a brother, Eddie Conner; nieces and nephews, Rodger Conner, Amanda Conner, Devin Taylor, Alex Hearn, Bailey Hearn, Lita Hearn, and Hannah Hearn; a number of cousins; three brothers-in-law and their spouses; and a special friend, Wes Pritt and his wife, Tameka.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
