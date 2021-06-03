David Van Slyck Mott Sr., passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by mother, Ruth, and father, Donald.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Vickie; two sons, Donald James Mott Sr. "DJ" and his wife, Teesha, David Van Slyck Mott Jr. and his wife, Rachel; five grandchildren, Little DJ, Chyanne, Ben, Andias, and David III; and his loving brother, Stephen "Randy" and wife, Ellen. He loved his favorite dog, Shadow and all the rescues; Rachel Setzer, that he thought alot about; and his extended family of carriers at the Roanoke Times.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the Good Samaritan Fund, 1309 E. Washington Ave., Vinton, VA 24179.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Jim and I are very saddened to learn of David's passing. He was Jim's first cousin and we both were very close to his mom, Ruth. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God's love, mercy and grace sustain you on your journey of grief. Know that you are never alone. Dee and Jim Watkins
Dee Watkins
Family
June 8, 2021
Jim and I are deeply saddened to learn
that his cousin, David, has passed. We had not seen him for many years but have fond memories of him in his youth. We were very close to his mother, Ruth and she kept us informed of him and his family until her death. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God's love, grace, and mercy provide you strength, peace and comfort during your journey of grief. Remember you are never alone. Dee and Jim Watkins
Dee Watkins
Family
June 8, 2021
Prayers of comfort for this family. So very sorry for the sadness. May David RIP