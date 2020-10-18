PEGRAM
David
August 22, 1939
October 12, 2020
David Pegram of Roanoke, Virginia, Command Sergeant Major United States Army Retired, accepted his final assignment on Monday, October 12, 2020.
He was born the son of Edward and Mattie Pegram on August 22, 1939, on the Eastern Shore of North Carolina, where he lived until he enlisted in the Army in September of 1957. David retired from the Army in April of 1981.
In 1981 he accepted a job as a Supervisor in the Kroger Distribution Center, Salem, Virginia. David remained employed there until he retired in December of 2011.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jo Ann Painter Pegram; son, Russ and grandson, Jara; son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Tory; three sisters; and two brothers.
David was proud to have served his country as did his two sons and grandson, his father and father-in-law. His father was wounded in combat during World War II. David was awarded the following decorations for his service – Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals, Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, and eight Good Conduct Medals.
Services will be private.
The family requests donations be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
