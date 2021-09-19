Menu
David Scott Pilcz
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA
David Scott Pilcz

September 11, 2021

David Scott Pilcz, 51, of Bedford, went home to join his heavenly family on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends an hour and a half prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. A reception will follow in Morrow Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider a donation to Centra Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Dr, Bedford, VA 24523, or Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue Suite 902 New York, NY 10018 (HDSA.org.).

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
VA
Sep
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
