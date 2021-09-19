David Scott Pilcz
September 11, 2021
David Scott Pilcz, 51, of Bedford, went home to join his heavenly family on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends an hour and a half prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. A reception will follow in Morrow Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider a donation to Centra Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Dr, Bedford, VA 24523, or Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue Suite 902 New York, NY 10018 (HDSA.org
.).
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.