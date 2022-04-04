David Vance Robbins
April 2, 2022
David Vance Robbins of Rocky Mount, Va., passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David R. "Snook" and Josephine Willett, and Walter V. "Robbie" and Mildred "Mickey" Robbins, and special uncle, Jack Willett.
David is survived by his parents, Steve and Carolyn Robbins; sister and brother-in-law, Catey and Kevin Martin; and countless friends.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Allen Blackwood for his many years of care and to Carilion Home Health for their excellent care of David over the last several weeks.
David was a pioneer for many in the special needs community because of his hard work and perseverance. He enjoyed playing baseball in the Challenger League for many years, bowling, and playing the drums in his high school band. He truly loved all people.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Haran Baptist Church in David's memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 4, 2022.