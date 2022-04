David D. "Little Artie" RyanApril 17, 1959 - June 30, 2021David D. "Little Artie" Ryan, 62, of Vinton, Va., went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.Surviving are his wife, Crystal Ryan, and sisters, Bonnie Norton (David) and Shirley Stull.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com